US President Donald J. Trump signs a presidential proclamation on aluminum tariffs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Workers inspect stock of rolls of steel in a transshipment yard in northeast China's Shenyang Nov 10, 2008 (re-issued Mar 2, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/MARK

A worker rests on steel products at a steel wholesale market in Shenyang, Liaoning province, northeast China, Apr 11, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK CHINA OUT

China on Tuesday filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization against the United States over tariffs Washington has imposed on imports of aluminum and steel.

This is Beijing's second representation to the WTO after it complained on April 5 against the US announcing import tariffs worth $50 billion on a list of 1,300 Chinese products, including leading-edge technology in the aerospace and robotics sectors.