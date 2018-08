US Secretary of Defense James Mattis (L) and Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan (R) welcome Vice President Mike Pence (C) to the Pentagon before the Vice President's much anticipated speech on President Trump's Space Force in Arlington, Virginia, USA, Aug. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Soldiers prepare to demonstrate combat techniques at a People's Liberation Army (PLA) barracks open day to mark the 21st anniversary of the Hong Kong handover of sovereignty from Britain to China at the Ngong Shuen Chau Naval Base in Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Jul. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

China's defense ministry said it has lodged a formal protest with Washington over a Pentagon report that claimed the Chinese military was training to carry out strikes against the United States.

The Pentagon report, published on Friday, said China was developing long-range bombers and "likely" training its pilots for strikes against the US and its allies.