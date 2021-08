People wearing protective face masks walk during an evening rush hour amid the coronavirus pandemic in Beijing, China, 06 August 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Chinese health authorities Sunday said they have detected 81 local infections of the coronavirus among the 96 new cases registered over the past day.

The National Health Commission of China said 38 people tested positive for the virus in the eastern province of Jiangsu, the epicenter a new outbreak. EFE