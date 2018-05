Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion car is on display during Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Visitors look at Tesla Model 3 car during Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China will reduce import duty on vehicles upto 15 percent and upto 6 percent for auto parts from July 1, announced the Ministry of Finance Tuesday.

Authorities will lower long-running tariffs of 25 percent on 135 automobile makes, and 20 percent on four makes to 15 percent, taking the average tariff rate on foreign vehicles to 13.8 percent.