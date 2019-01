A handout photo made available by the Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center of China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Jan. 3, 2019 shows a photo taken by China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe during the process of its landing on the moon. EPA-EFE/China National Space Administration (CNSA)

A handout photo made available by the Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center of China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Jan. 3, 2019 shows the first photo of the moon's far side taken by China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe after its landing on the moon. EPA-EFE/China National Space Administration (CNSA)

A handout photo made available by the Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center of China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Jan. 3, 2019 shows a photo taken by China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe after its landing on the moon. EPA-EFE/China National Space Administration (CNSA)

China made history in space exploration on Thursday when its spacecraft made soft landing on the side of the moon that is never visible from earth, a feat no other country has achieved so far.

The successful landing of the probe, called Chang'e-4, is an important milestone in China's ambitions to be one of the major space powers in the world in view of its future manned lunar landing plans.