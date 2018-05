A view show a gravestone at a cemetery of 5.12 earthquake victims ahead the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake, in Yingxiu town, Wenchuan county, southwestern China's Sichuan province, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

A view shows part of the destroyed Xuankou Middle School which now is the memorial site for the 2008 Sichuan earthquake ahead the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake, in Yingxiu town, Wenchuan county, southwestern China's Sichuan province, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

A view shows flowers are placed to mourn for earthquake victims at a cemetery of 5.12 earthquake victims ahead the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake, in Yingxiu town, Wenchuan county, southwestern China's Sichuan province, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

A view shows a sculpture with the pattern of emblem of the Communist Party near parts of the destroyed Xuankou Middle School which now is the memorial site for the 2008 Sichuan earthquake ahead the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake, in Yingxiu town, Wenchuan county, southwestern China's Sichuan province, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

A Chinese visitor throws the flowers to mourn for earthquake victims at a cemetery of 5.12 earthquake victims ahead the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake, in Yingxiu town, Wenchuan county, southwestern China's Sichuan province, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

A Chinese visitor mourns for earthquake victims at a cemetery of 5.12 earthquake victims ahead the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake, in Yingxiu town, Wenchuan county, southwestern China's Sichuan province, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

A view shows flowers placed at a cemetery of 5.12 earthquake victims ahead the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake, in Yingxiu town, Wenchuan county, southwestern China's Sichuan province, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Visitors visit a cemetery of 5.12 earthquake victims ahead the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake, in Yingxiu town, Wenchuan county, southwestern China's Sichuan province, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

A view shows flowers and burning joss sticks placed to mourn for earthquake victims at a cemetery of 5.12 earthquake victims ahead the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake, in Yingxiu town, Wenchuan county, southwestern China's Sichuan province, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Thousands of people in China Saturday traveled to Wenchuan County, that was devastated by a massive Magnitude-8 earthquake on May 12, 2008, to honor the thousands of people who had died.

The quake - deadliest in China in the last 40 years - had left 90,000 dead and missing.