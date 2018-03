Chinese musicians perform during a parade celebrating the upcoming traditional Lantern Festival in Yu County of Zhangjiakou city in Hebei province, China, Mar. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese dragon dancers perform in front of spectators during a parade celebrating the upcoming traditional Lantern Festival in Yu County of Zhangjiakou city in Hebei province, China, Mar. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese folk artists perform during a parade celebrating the upcoming traditional Lantern Festival in Yu County of Zhangjiakou city in Hebei province, China, Mar. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese folk artist smokes as he has a rest during a parade celebrating the upcoming traditional Lantern Festival in Yu County of Zhangjiakou city in Hebei province, China, Mar. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese folk artists take a rest during a parade celebrating the upcoming traditional Lantern Festival in Yu County of Zhangjiakou city in Hebei province, China, Mar. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese folk artists perform during a parade celebrating the upcoming traditional Lantern Festival in Yu County of Zhangjiakou city in Hebei province, China, Mar. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China celebrated the Lantern Festival Thursday with parades and feasts despite it being a working day, marking the end of two-week long New Year celebrations, and welcoming the first full moon of the Year of the Dog.

In southern provinces such as Zhejiang, Jiangxi or Anhui, the festival - mainly celebrated at night to coincide with the moon - is marked by dragon, fish or lion lantern dances.