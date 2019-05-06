China is considering postponing or canceling final round of trade negotiations scheduled for later this week in Washington after the United States president announced a fresh hike in tariffs on Chinese products, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported in an exclusive story on Monday citing an official source.
The newspaper said the Chinese government had not taken a final decision yet but it was possible that Beijing may cancel the meeting in Washington, which was supposed to finalize a deal to end the ongoing trade war between the two biggest economies in the world.