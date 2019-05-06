Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (R) shows the way to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) as they proceed to their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, May.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG/POOL

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) and his Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer arrive for a group photo session after their meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, May.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG/POOL

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (C) talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (2-L), US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (L) after their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, May.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG/POOL

A Chinese staff peeps on a door during a China-US meeting between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, May.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG/POOL

China is considering postponing or canceling final round of trade negotiations scheduled for later this week in Washington after the United States president announced a fresh hike in tariffs on Chinese products, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported in an exclusive story on Monday citing an official source.

The newspaper said the Chinese government had not taken a final decision yet but it was possible that Beijing may cancel the meeting in Washington, which was supposed to finalize a deal to end the ongoing trade war between the two biggest economies in the world.