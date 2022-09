Uyghur protesters who have not heard from their families living in East Turkestan (Xinjiang) hold placards and Uyghur flags during a protest against China, in Istanbul, Turkey, 25 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/SEDAT SUNA

Security personnel patrol outside the Grand Bazzar in Urumqi in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region 05 July 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/LEE XIANG

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, speaks during a press conference in Lima, Peru 20 July 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Paolo Aguilar

China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang: UN

China's has committed "serious human rights violations" against Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang province that may amount to crimes against humanity, the United Nations said Wednesday.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet released the result of her investigation in a report just minutes before her term ended at midnight, Geneva time.