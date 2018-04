Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) and Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh (R) review the Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Apr 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) and Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh (L) look on during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Apr 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Apr 9, 2018. EPA-EFE-EFE/MADOKA IKEGAMI / POOL

China and Mongolia on Monday signed 11 bilateral cooperation agreements worth $450 million as part of the Mongolian prime minister's visit to Beijing.

The agreements inked by the Mongolian Premier Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang included a pact for economic and technological cooperation worth 2 billion yuan ($315 million), which is to be made available by the government of China.