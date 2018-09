Brazilian volleyball players celebrate during a match against China in the B Group of the 2018 Volleyball Men's World Championship Sept 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Robert Ghement

Brazilian volleyball players celebrate a point during a match against China in the B Group of the 2018 Volleyball Men's World Championship Sept 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Robert Ghement

Brazilian volleyball player Douglas Souza hitting the ball during a match against China in the B Group of the 2018 Volleyball Men's World Championship Sept 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Robert Ghement

Brazil cruised to a 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-17) victory over China here Tuesday to take provisional hold of first place in Pool B heading into the second round of the 2018 Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Seen as a favorite to win the competition, the reigning Olympic gold-medalists must wait for the result of the final Pool B match between Canada and France, to find out if they'll finish in first or second place.