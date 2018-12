North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho (L) and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Dec 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRED DUFOUR / POOL

The foreign ministers of China and North Korea on Friday expressed confidence that the dialogue with the United States would be carried forward in order to move towards the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

North Korea's Ri Yong-ho met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on during a visit to China, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. It follows three China visits this year by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.