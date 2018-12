Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan. 06, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Monday strongly objected to a diplomatic campaign by Canada to highlight concerns about the detention of two Canadian citizens by the Chinese authorities.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying's remarks at a routine press briefing came two days after Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said that its ambassadors throughout the world would speak directly with their foreign counterparts for support to gain the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.