Chinese President Xi Jinping (2-L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (3-L), Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko (2-R) and Afghani President Ashraf Ghani (R) walk during a break in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit 2018 summit in Qingdao, China, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) as they walk with other leaders of member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization to their first working session during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit 2018 summit in Qingdao, China, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a joint press conference of the Heads of SCO Member States during the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao city, Shandong province, China, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The Chinese President offered 30 billion yuan ($4.6 billion) in loans to increase economic cohesion with Russia, Central Asia, India and Pakistan on Sunday at the inauguration of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Xi Jinping said the loan would be organised within the framework of the SCO's Inter-Bank Consortium and will help to build a strong engine of growth for development and common prosperity.