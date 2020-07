A worker clears the red carpet after the opening ceremony of Beijing's Office for Safeguarding National Security in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, 08 July 2020. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Police stand guard during the opening ceremony of Beijing's Office for Safeguarding National Security in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, 08 July 2020. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Onlookers take photos of Beijing's Office for Safeguarding National Security through water barriers in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, 08 July 2020. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A man poses for pictures next to the sign for Beijing's Office for Safeguarding National Security in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, 08 July 2020. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Guests attend the opening ceremony of Beijing's Office for Safeguarding National Security in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, 08 July 2020. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Guests pose for pictures next to the sign for Beijing's Office for Safeguarding National Security in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, 08 July 2020. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

The Chinese government inaugurated the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong on Wednesday, eight days after a contentious security law took effect.

Red carpet, ropes and curtains were seen as guests posed for photographs under the new signage and passersby tried to take photos through huge blue barriers while police stood guard in the area. EFE-EPA