A law enforcement officer from the market supervision and administration bureau checks the vaccine supply in Rongan, China, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TAN KAIXING CHINA OUT

A child is vaccinated at a hospital in Rongan, China, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TAN KAIXING CHINA OUT

A law enforcement officer from the market supervision and administration bureau checks the vaccine supply in Rongan, China, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TAN KAIXING CHINA OUT

China is probing a pharmaceutical firm over irregularities in its two vaccines, the state-run People's Daily reported Monday.

The Changchun Changsheng Bio-tech was accused of falsifying the production and inspection records of the lyophilized anti-rabies vaccine used in humans.