A woman and child wearing masks walk in the African Village part of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 29 April 2020. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Chinese Vice-Foreign Affairs Minister Le Yucheng attends the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of China by Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 06 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FULE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

China opposes any “arbitrary” probe into the origin of coronavirus pandemic that is based on the presumption of its guilt, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said in remarks published on Thursday.