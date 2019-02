People distribute food in the vicinity of Francisco de Paula Santander bridge, in Cucuta, Colombia, Feb. 24, 2019, where tension continued after riots on Saturday. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

China on Monday criticized the use of humanitarian aid for achieving political objectives in Venezuela, and stressed on dialogue to end crisis in the South American country.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lu Kang expressed hopes that the international community would pitch in with a constructive assistance to help Venezuela battle the crisis as the situation there turned "unstable and turbulent".