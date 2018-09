Citizens take a photo at a zone set up in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 17, 2018, replicating a scene from the inter-Korean summit in April when the leaders of South and North Korea chatted at a table in the truce village of Panmunjom. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, 14 Jul. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

People look at a photograph of South Korean President Moon Jae-in embracing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their April 2018 summit talks as they visit a photo exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

China on Monday expressed optimism about the upcoming meeting between the leaders of North and South Korea in Pyongyang.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold a three-day summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang starting Tuesday, following the two others held in April and May.