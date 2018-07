A law enforcement officer from the market supervision and administration bureau checks the vaccine supply in Rongan, China, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TAN KAIXING CHINA OUT

China on Thursday was investigating all vaccines produced in the country amid mounting public outrage after one of the country's main vaccine manufacturers was found to have violated health and safety standards.

The investigation was launched on Wednesday by the State Drug Administration, which announced that inspection teams would probe the whole process and entire chain of production of all vaccine producers in the country.