Secretary General of the Palestinian Presidency Tayeb Abdul Rahim (C-R) receives Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan (C-L) at late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat grave in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FADI AROURI / POOL

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (C-R) and Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah (C-L) review honour guards in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABBAS MOMANI / POOL

China and Palestine has agreed to begin talks over a free trade agreement to strengthen economic and trade cooperation, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

The agreement to begin negotiations was signed during Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan's visit to Palestine, where he also met with several other Palestinian leaders.