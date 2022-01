This undated file photo shows the port in Ningbo, China. EFE/EPA/Alex Plavevski/FILE

Chinese authorities Tuesday confined parts of the port city of Ningbo, in the eastern province of Zhejiang, after detecting a Covid-19 outbreak that infected 23 people in recent days.

It is the second Chinese city to launch a lockdown this winter after Xi'an, which registered 1,663 infections since December.