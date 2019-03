A Chinese minority delegate wearing traditional costume arrives for the closing of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPE

Journalists stand in a queue to enter the Great Hall of the People for the closing of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Delegates attend the closing of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends a press conference after the closing of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China has approved a foreign investment law Friday which includes some of the trade demands made by the United States and Europe.

The measure, which has only been released in draft form, was passed at the end of the National People’s Congress (NPC), an annual meeting of 3,000 delegates in Beijing.