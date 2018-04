Members of a Chinese military band prepare before a farewell ceremony for the launch of the Shenzhou-11 spacecraft at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, Oct. 17, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A Long March-3B/Yuanzheng-1 rocket carrying two satellites for the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) blasts off at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwest China's Sichuan Province, late Jul. 25, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/XIE QIYONG CHINA OUT

China is all set to launch a group of new satellites, including a joint Sino-European mission called SMILE, into orbit around 2020 as part of its space program, official news agency Xinhua reported Wednesday.

SMILE would study the interaction between solar wind and terrestrial magnetosphere, as well as magnetospheric substorms for better understanding of the impact of solar activities on terrestrial environment, according to Wang Chi, Director of the National Space Science Center.