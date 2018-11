An undated photo of a view from the Highlands Paradise Cultural Centre to Rarotonga's coast, Cook Islands. EPA-EFE/Robert Henderson NO ARCHIVING

Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna arrives at the Smaller Islands States Leaders meeting as part of the Pacific Islands Forum in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Sep. 7, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

China has pledged millions of dollars to the Cook Islands for an as yet undetermined project in one of two new cooperation arrangements, the South Pacific country said on Thursday.

The economic and technical cooperation agreement includes RMB Yuan 50,000,000 ($7.2 million) of grant funding for a project which is yet to be decided on by Avarua, the Cook Islands Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration said in a statement.