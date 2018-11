Crowds waves as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for his visit to the Butuka Academy school, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Port Moresby, Papua New, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY / POOL

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) receives flowers from pupils at the Butuka Academy school, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Port Moresby, Papua New, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY / POOL

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill (R) greets China's President Xi Jinping (L) during a meeting in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY / POOL

China is committed to extending economic support to developing countries of the Pacific region, the Chinese president said Friday on the first day of his visit to Papua New Guinea.

Opening a new Beijing-funded six-lane boulevard in Port Moresby, Xi said China and Papua New Guinea had built peace, stability and prosperity in the region.