A Chinese consumer pushes a shopping trolley at a super market in Beijing, China, Sep. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

China's producer-price inflation decelerated sharply in December, underscoring softening demand amid slower economic growth, official data showed Thursday, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

The producer-price index rose 0.9% in December, compared with a 2.7% on-year increase in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.