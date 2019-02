Chinese passengers wait to catch trains back to their hometowns ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, China, Feb. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese performers dressed in traditional costumes attend a rehearsal of a reenactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth, on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, Feb. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese performer dressed in a traditional costume has a break during a rehearsal of a reenactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth, on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, Feb. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese performers dressed in traditional costumes rest during a rehearsal of a reenactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth, on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, Feb. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese streets and homes wore a festive look on Monday, adorned with red paper lanterns, good luck messages and images of the pig, a day before the Lunar New Year, or the Year of the Pig.

Posters with new year greetings were put up across cities with the character "fu" which means "good luck".