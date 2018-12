A coal miner walks in the tunnel which leads to a training area and the coal mine of Huangling Mining, in Diantou, Shaanxi Province, China, Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

An investigation was underway on Sunday in a mine accident in southwest China that killed seven miners and left three others injured.

The accident took place around 6 pm on Saturday evening in a mine in Chongqing, when a connecting mining skip had snapped and plummeted down a shaft, where around 10 miners were working, China's state-run news agency Xinhua said.