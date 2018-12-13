A handout image dated Apr. 26, 2017, and made available by the International Crisis Group on Dec. 11, 2018, shows Canadian former diplomat Michael Kovrig at an undisclosed location. EPA-EFE/INTERNATIONAL CRISIS GROUP HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China is investigating a Canadian businessman on suspicion of endangering its national security, official media said Thursday, in a second such case amid a diplomatic row between Beijing, Ottawa and Washington following the arrest of a top Huawei executive in Canada.

The businessman, Michael Spavor, 43, is under the scanner of the National Security Bureau of Dandong city in Liaoning province of China, since Monday for his alleged involvement in activities endangering China's national security, the Northeast News Network reported.