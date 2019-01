Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (R) meets with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/NG HAN GUAN / POOL

China pledged 4 billion yuan ($587 million) in aid to Cambodia between 2019-2021, the Cambodian prime minister said Tuesday.

Hun Sen made the announcement on social media, following a meeting in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation through the Belt and Road initiative.