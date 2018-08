Chinese Premier Li Keqiang talks to World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Director General Francis Gurry (not pictured) during their meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY / POOL

The prime minister of China on Tuesday promised a stricter system for to protect intellectual property, including more stringent laws and regulations.

During a discussion with the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization Francis Gurry in Beijing, Li Keqiang underlined that intellectual property was an inevitable requisite for his government, according to an official statement.