Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan speaks to reporters during a press conference on the sidelines of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Journalists raise their hands to ask questions from Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan (C), Deputy Minister of Commerce and Deputy representative for international trade negotiations Wang Shouwen (R) and Deputy Minister of Commerce Qian Keming during a press conference on the sideline of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan speaks to reporters during a press conference on the sidelines of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China has promised to implement policies to keep the country's trade growth stable and improve its competitiveness amid frictions with the United States, the trade minister said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference of the 19th Communist Party of China National Congress, Zhong Shan said that the government would facilitate trade through export credit insurance, financing and other actions to reduce burdens and improve companies' efficiency.