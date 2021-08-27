epa03464255 A paramilitary police officer stands guard at the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People during Opening Delegation Discussions for journalists as part of the 18th Communist Party Congress in Beijing, China, 09 November 2012. The CPC is expected to introduce the new leadership lineup and the Standing Committee of the Politburo. The congress takes place amid widespread anticipation among the country's growing middle-class that the party's rule since 1949 is likely to end within the decade scheduled to be led by Xi Jinping. The party will use the highly orchestrated event to persuade the nation's 1.3 billion people that it can provide another 10 years of economic growth and social stability while curbing corruption and nepotism. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL