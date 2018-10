US Secretary of Defense James Mattis gets out of his car to meet with President of FYR of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, in Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic Of Macedonia (FYROM), Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NAKE BATEV

In this U.S. Navy handout dated Jul. 03, 2006 the guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur displays impressive maneuverability while executing a hairpin turn. EPA-EFE/FILE/Seaman Gary Prill, USN/HO EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Chinese military on Tuesday said that its relations with the United States military have been severely affected after a US navy warship entered the disputed waters of South China Sea.

"The USS Decatur guided missile destroyer arbitrarily entered waters off China's islands and reefs in the South China Sea on Sep. 30," defense ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said in a statement.