China's economy grew by 4.8% in the first quarter, but analysts warned growth would not be sustained in the next quarter due to the toll harsh Covid-19 restrictions would have on the economy as Beijing grapples with its worst outbreak since the pandemic began.
China: Q1 growth beats expectations amid forecast of downturn for Q2
A woman views consumer goods at a store in Beijing, China, 11 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO
People buy fruits at a store in Beijing, China, 18 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO
A woman arranges meat products at a public market in Beijing, China, 18 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO