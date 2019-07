Chinese laborers work at a construction site of central business district of the new administrative capital, 45 km east of Cairo, Egypt, Jun.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

A fishing boat return to the Nanliao Port in Hsinchu City, western Taiwan, Aug.7, 2018. China plans to extend its high-speed rail to Taiwan by building a 135-kilometre rail tunnel under the Taiwan Strait, which will connect Pingtan in China's Fujian Province with Hsinchu on Taiwan's western coast. The world's longest undersea tunnel between Taiwan and China, also part of President Xi Jinping's 'One Belt, One Road' strategy, is planned to be ready by 2030. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

China’s top anti-graft watchdog on Thursday reaffirmed its pledge of zero tolerance to corrupt practices in the country’s infrastructure development project to build global trade routes known as the New Silk Roads.

La Yifan, the head of the anti-corruption body of the Communist Party of China, said that since there were "thousands of projects worldwide, it's impossible to send our people to all" of them.