A picture made available on Oct 25, 2013, shows a view of containers at the Nansha port in Guangdong province, China, Oct 24, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

China has received an invitation from the United States to continue trade negotiations to put an end to a tariff war between the two countries in what would be the fifth round of such talks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang confirmed on Thursday.

"Chinese side has received the invitation from the US side and we welcome it. Now the two sides are in communication for the relevant details," he said.