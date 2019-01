Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Congo Union pour la Democratie et le Progres Social (Union for Democracy and Social Progress) UDPS party gives a press conference at the Press Club in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

China on Monday recognized Democratic Republic of Congo opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi's win in the presidential elections held in December, whose results were upheld by the country's constitutional court at the weekend.

"We respect the choice made by the people and we congratulate the newly elected president," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference.