Li Bin, Vice minister of the National Health Commission, speaks about prevention and control of the new coronavirus-related pneumonia during a press conference held by the State Council Information Office, in Beijing, China, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

A woman checks the mask on her child outside Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 21 January 2020 (issued 22 January 2020). EFE/EPA/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT

A worker monitors screens for fever signs on passengers detected by infrared detectors at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 21 January 2020 (issued 22 January 2020). EFE/EPA/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT

The death toll from the new coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China, has increased to nine with 440 confirmed cases, the country’s National Health Commission reported Wednesday.

At midnight local time on Tuesday (16.00 GMT), 13 provinces had confirmed the 440 cases of infection, and the nine deaths were all located in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, NHC vice-minister Li Bin said Wednesday at a press conference in Beijing. EFE-EPA