(FILE) - A combo picture made shows (L) US President Donald J. Trump during Attorney General Jeff Sessions' swear-in ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 9, 2017, and (R) Chinese President Xi Jinping after signing a bilateral treaty with Czech President Milos Zeman (not pictured) at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Mar. 29, 2016. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO/FILIP SINGER

China on Monday refused to provide details of an agreement between its president and his United States counterpart on a truce between Beijing and Washington over their ongoing trade dispute.

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held last week in Buenos Aires, Argentina, although both parties have given slightly differing accounts of the results of that meeting.