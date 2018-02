The Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 07, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

China's insurance regulator announced Friday it will take control of Anbang Insurance, one of the country's main insurers in the country, after the company's chairman was detained and likely to be prosecuted for financial irregularities.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said Anbang's illegal business practices might endanger the company's solvency.