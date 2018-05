War victims who fled from the conflict zone line up for food at a monastery in Lashio, northern Shan State, Myanmar, 19 February 2015, following reports that Myanmar's president had declared martial law in Shan State's northern Kokang region after heavy fighting. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

A Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard prepares for a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's military has reinforced security measures along the border with Myanmar, following a resurgence of clashes in the neighboring country between Myanmar's armed forces and the ethnic Kokang minority, state-owned Xinhua agency reported Saturday.

Reconnaissance patrols have been reinforced on the border after three Chinese citizens were killed on the Myanmar side, according to Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian.