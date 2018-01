(L-R) US Secretary of State Rex Tilerson, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha pose for a photo prior to a meeting in Vancouver, Canada, on Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (3rd from R, front), U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (C, front) and other top diplomats from 16 countries take a group photo during a meeting in Vancouver, Canada, on Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

China on Wednesday rejected the conclusions of the recent meeting in Canada about North Korea's nuclear program in which 20 countries participated, and insisted that dialogue is the only way to resolve the crisis.

The 20-nation summit was held on Tuesday in Vancouver and the participating countries agreed to strengthen the surveillance of North Korea's sea routes to prevent the country from avoiding the sanctions imposed by the United Nations.