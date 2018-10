US President Donald J. Trump disembarks from Marine One upon returning to the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER / POOL

China Thursday dismissed a report in the New York Times, that had said Beijing was tapping into a personal mobile phone belonging to the president of the United States, as fake news.

"It seems certain people in the US are sparing no efforts to win the best screenplay award from the Oscars. I would like to say that this only provides another piece of evidence of The New York Times concocting fake news," said Chinese Foreign Affairs ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying.