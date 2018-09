US President Donald J. Trump talks with reporters during a press conference at the New York Lotte hotel in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

China on Thursday rejected allegations by the American president that it had interfered in the 2016 legislative elections and the 2018 midterm elections in the United States.

It advised the US against such baseless accusations and warned it could harm bilateral ties.