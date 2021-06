A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) shows the Martian surface (issued 11 June 2021). EPA-EFE/China National Space Administration HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) shows the landing platform with a Chinese national flag on it, taken on Mars by the rover Zhurong (issued 11 June 2021). EPA-EFE/China National Space Administration HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) shows China's Mars rover Zhurong next to the landing platform with a Chinese national flag on it, taken by a remote camera on Mars (issued 11 June 2021). EPA-EFE/China National Space Administration HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A 360-degree panorama and a rover "selfie" are among color photographs taken on the surface of Mars released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Friday.

The panorama shows the surroundings of the landing zone – a flat, stony and red terrain – and was taken by the rover Zhurong (named after the fire god of ancient Chinese mythology) before leaving the landing platform.