People walk in the snow in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AN MING CHINA OUT

China has maintained its blue alert for intense snowfall in central parts of the country, which has so far killed 13 people, the National Meteorological Center said on Saturday.

The NMC issued a blue snowstorm alert, the least severe of its four-tiered alert system after red, orange and yellow, for both Saturday and Sunday.