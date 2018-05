US President Donald J. Trump (C) stands after signing a presidential memorandum targeting what the White House termed 'China's economic aggression' in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Pigs that are ready for market at a large farm in northern Iowa, USA, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CRAIG LASSIG

China announced Friday it was removing the heavy 178.6 percent tariffs imposed a month ago on imports of sorghum - a cereal used as cattle feed - from the United States, an apparent goodwill gesture while both countries are negotiating to end trade-related tensions.

The ministry of commerce said in a statement on Thursday that the sorghum tariff, imposed on Apr. 18, was being removed as it had excessively increased the cost for Chinese consumers.