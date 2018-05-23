Top Chinese officials had visited Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Peace Laureate Liu Xiaobo, who remained under home arrest on Wednesday, in February and hinted that she might be freed by Spring.
During a visit to Liu's house to greet her on the Chinese New Year, the officials "indirectly" told her that she might be allowed to travel abroad in the spring against the guarantee that her younger brother Liu Hui stayed in the country, according to a statement by the Xiaobo support association late on Tuesday.