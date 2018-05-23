A police car is seen outside the apartment building where Liu Xia, widow of the late Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, had been living under house arrest in Beijing, China, Jul. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A member of the public holds a minute silence in Chater Garden prior to a march to demand the release of Liu Xia, widow of deceased Chinese dissident and Nobel peace prize laureate Liu Xiaobo through the streets of Hong Kong, China, Jul. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Activists from the Civic Party and the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China rally in support of Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel prize winner Liu Xiaobo, outside the China Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Top Chinese officials had visited Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Peace Laureate Liu Xiaobo, who remained under home arrest on Wednesday, in February and hinted that she might be freed by Spring.

During a visit to Liu's house to greet her on the Chinese New Year, the officials "indirectly" told her that she might be allowed to travel abroad in the spring against the guarantee that her younger brother Liu Hui stayed in the country, according to a statement by the Xiaobo support association late on Tuesday.